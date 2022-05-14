12-year-old wins Karur edition of cookery contest

Winners of ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery competition held in Karur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Twelve-year-old P. Harishree took centre stage as the winner of the Karur edition of the ongoing The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery competition on Saturday. Her winning entries were Malai Cake, Savorit Pasta Basmati Biryani and Savorit Pasta Khara Bhath.

Celebrity chef K. Damodaran, the judge for the event, appreciated Ms. Harishree’s culinary skill. “I also started cooking at the age of 12 and I am reminded of my own journey in this field. I wish her all the very best for her career as a chef,” said Mr. Damodaran.

Participants presented a minimum of two dishes, of which one dish represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu using ‘Namba Ooru Namba Taste Savorit Pasta’.

D. Swamynathan was adjudged first runner-up for his non-vegetarian dishes while G. Hemapriya was declared second runner-up. Consolation prizes were also given to participants.

A special prize was awarded to S. Yuvaneshwaran, a participant from the age category 19-25 years to encourage young adults in the field of catering.

