ADVERTISEMENT

12-year-old boy electrocuted in Tiruchi

Published - October 03, 2024 08:03 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy, resident of Kaliamman Kovil Street in Melachinthamani, was electrocuted after touching a streetlight pole on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viruthiv Ajay, who was playing accidentally touched the pole, which had an electrical leakage, leading to a fatal shock. The unconscious boy was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Sources from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) said the responsibility of maintaining streetlight poles lies with the municipal corporation. When contacted, a Corporation official termed the incident unfortunate and confirmed that an inquiry would be conducted to investigate the matter.

The Fort police have registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US