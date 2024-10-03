GIFT a SubscriptionGift
12-year-old boy electrocuted in Tiruchi

Published - October 03, 2024 08:03 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy, resident of Kaliamman Kovil Street in Melachinthamani, was electrocuted after touching a streetlight pole on Wednesday.

Viruthiv Ajay, who was playing accidentally touched the pole, which had an electrical leakage, leading to a fatal shock. The unconscious boy was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Sources from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) said the responsibility of maintaining streetlight poles lies with the municipal corporation. When contacted, a Corporation official termed the incident unfortunate and confirmed that an inquiry would be conducted to investigate the matter.

The Fort police have registered a case and are investigating.

