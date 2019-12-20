12 village panchayat presidents, 614 councillors elected unopposed in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

Twelve village panchayat presidents and 614 village panchayat ward councillors have been elected unopposed in Tiruchi district.

As per the details furnished by the district administration after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on Thursday, there were a total of 11,870 candidates in the fray for the rural local bodies in the district. A majority among them, as many as 8,953 candidates, were contesting the village panchayat wards in the district. There were 1,735 contestants for the posts of village panchayat presidents, 1,073 candidates for panchayat union wards and 109 for the district panchayat wards.

The following candidates have been declared elected unopposed as village panchayat presidents: P.Selvarani- Koppavali panchayat, P.Ramalingam - Mangudi and P.Ravi - Komakudi in Lalgudi panchayat union; K.Narayanasamy – Nagalapuram in Thuraiyur panchayat union; C.Ammakannu – Maniyankurichi, P.L.Vettai – Kodumpapatti, P.Bommanaicker – Usilampatti, and P.Duraisamy -Adhikaram in Marungapuri panchayat union; N.Krishnammal – Perur in Andhanallur panchayat union; S.Paulraj - P.N.Chathram and D.Vasantha – Sethurapatti in Manikandam panchayat union and M.Selvaraj – Nambukurichi in Pullampadi union.

In Marungapuri panchayat union, 96 village panchayat ward members were elected unopposed followed by 84 in Thuraiyur union, 69 in Pullambadi union, 64 in Musiri, 60 in Lalgudi and 41 in Manchanallur. Andhanallur union had the least number of village panchayat councillors elected unopposed at 16.

Meanwhile, Collector S. Sivarasu said counting of votes polled on in the two-phase elections on December 27 and 30 would be taken up at 14 counting centres in the respective panchayat unions in the district on January 2.

The counting centres have been kept ready and the ballot boxes would be stored safely in the respective centres after the polling.