12 tanks renovated in Ariyalur district

Kudimaramathu work sanctioned at a cost of ₹ 2.46 crore for 12 irrigation tanks and inlet channels had been completed so far, K. Satyagopal, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation, said here on Saturday.

Accompanied by Collector D. Rathna and other officials, Mr. Satyagopal inspected some of the works implemented under the scheme and checked whether they were properly executed.

He inspected the works executed on Manickavasagar Odai, sanctioned at a cost of ₹12 lakh. Silt was removed from the canal for a stretch of about 613 metres. Besides, the drainage and regulator had been repaired. Mr. Satyagopal examined whether the sluice shutters were of correct height and quality. He also inspected the renovation works carried out at Naineri at a cost of ₹20 lakh. He inspected whether the bunds were strengthened properly.

At Poyyur, Mr. Satyagopal inspected Kallar Odai to check renovation work executed at an estimate of ₹29.50 lakh. The works included strengthening of the regulator and construction of retaining walls on the bunds. He also planted palm tree seeds on the banks and interacted with farmers and told them to adopt organic farming.