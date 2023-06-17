ADVERTISEMENT

12 shops owned by Tiruchi Corporation sealed

June 17, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of Tiruchi Corporation on Friday sealed 12 shops on the premises of Chathiram Bus Stand for failing to pay the rent regularly.

The Corporation has about 30 shops at the Chathiram Bus Stand and they were allotted to the traders based on an auction conducted by the Corporation after the refurbished bus stand was declared open in 2021.

But it is said that a section of the traders failed to pay the rent as per the amount fixed based on the auction proceedings by claiming that the rent amount was high. They were said to have failed to pay the rent for several months. Following this, the revenue officials of the Corporation sealed 12 shops.

