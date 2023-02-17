12 more automated ticketing-vending machines to be installed at railway stations in Tiruchi division

February 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has planned to install 12 more automatic ticket-vending machines (ATVMs) at different railway stations falling under its limits in an effort to enable hassle-free unreserved ticket booking facility for rail passengers.

ATVMs are presently functioning at Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai Junction and Nagapattinam.

The plan now was to install ATVMs at additional stations such as Nidamangalam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Puducherry, Budalur, Chidambaram, Tiruvarur, Tiruppadripuliyur and Villupuram.

One more machine is proposed to be added to Tiruchi Junction and at Kumbakonam station, railway sources said.

Over eight lakh tickets have been purchased by passengers from the ATVMs in the last 10 months from April 2022 to January 2023 generating revenue of ₹ 7.99 crore to the Tiruchi division. The average number of tickets issued per day through the ATVMs was about 2,049 at Tiruchi Junction, 748 in Thanjavur, 724 in Kumbakonam, 494 in Mayiladuthurai and 290 at Nagapattinam.

In an effort to encourage cashless transactions and digital payments, Southern Railway had introduced QR (Quick Response) code based payment of ticket fare in ATVMs. Journey and platform tickets could be purchased using QR code facility. In addition to this, renewal of season tickets could also be done. Further, smart cards could also be recharged using QR code generated in ATVMs. This facility, in addition to the existing smart card-based payment, will facilitate quick transactions and hassle-free cashless payments through ATVMs.

A press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said the UTS mobile app witnessed a steady growth in bookings in Tiruchi Division during the 10-month period from April 2022 to January 2023. During this period, over 99,000 tickets were booked on UTS mobile app and 4.32 lakh unreserved passengers had experienced this hassle free ticketing facility. The revenue generated from UTS mobile app bookings stood at ₹ 0.98 lakh in Tiruchi Division.

The UTS mobile app was now available pan-India to book unreserved tickets, get platform tickets and purchase / renew season tickets pan-India. Supported by Android, iOS mobiles and Windows, the UTS mobile app could be easily downloaded from the play/App store and accessed for booking tickets both on paper and paperless mode.