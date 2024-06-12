12 injured in bus accident

Twelve passengers suffered injuries when a government bus in which they were travelling hit a roadside electric post at Rayapuram on Wednesday.

The bus was heading to Irupulikurichi from Ariyalur when the accident occurred. According to police, Muruganandam, the bus driver, who was appointed on a temporary basis, lost control of the vehicle when it was going near Rayapuram. The bus subsequently veered off the road and hit an electric post. There were 40 passengers on board. Of them, 12 sustained injuries. They were taken to the Government Hospital in Sendurai for treatment.

Sendurai police have registered a case and are investigating.