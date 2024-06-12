GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

12 injured in bus accident

Published - June 12, 2024 06:55 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Twelve passengers suffered injuries when a government bus in which they were travelling hit a roadside electric post at Rayapuram on Wednesday.

The bus was heading to Irupulikurichi from Ariyalur when the accident occurred. According to police, Muruganandam, the bus driver, who was appointed on a temporary basis, lost control of the vehicle when it was going near Rayapuram. The bus subsequently veered off the road and hit an electric post. There were 40 passengers on board. Of them, 12 sustained injuries. They were taken to the Government Hospital in Sendurai for treatment.

Sendurai police have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.