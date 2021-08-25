12 huts gutted

25 August 2021 19:38 IST

THANJAVUR

Twelve huts were gutted in a fire that broke out at Melathirupoonthurthi on Wednesday.

Fire from a hut along Pudu Theru spread quickly to the adjoining huts. On noticing the fire, the dwellers rushed out to safety and attempted to douse the blaze.

The blaze was brought under control by fire service personnel attached to the Thanjavur, Thiruvaiyaru and Thirukattupalli stations.

A resident, Bhoopathi (50) had sustained minor burns. All materials inside the huts were gutted, police said. The Naducauvery police are investigating.