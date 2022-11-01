12 fresh cases registered in central districts

:Twelve patients tested positive for Covid-19 infection in central districts on Tuesday. According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi registered the maximum of four patients testing positive for the virus., followed by Nagapattinam with three cases. Mayiladuthurai and Karur districts registered two cases each. Ariyalur recorded one case. No one tested positive for the virus in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. ADVERTISEMENT

