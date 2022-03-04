12 fresh cases in central districts

New COVID-19 cases were reported in single digits throughout the central districts on Friday, adding up to an overall total of 12 cases, according to a data provided by the State Health Department.

Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur reported no new cases on Friday. One death was reported in Thanjavur district.

Tiruchi had the highest number of new cases with seven persons testing positive on Friday. Thanjavur had three new cases. The districts of Nagapattinam and Perambalur reported one fresh infection each.