ADVERTISEMENT

12 fishermen from Nagapattinam detained by Sri Lankan Navy

Updated - October 27, 2024 06:03 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Twelve fishermen from Nagapattinam district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy late on Saturday night for allegedly trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

Rameswaram fishermen seek high-level talks between India and Sri Lanka

The group had departed from Akkaraipettai fishing harbour around 8 a.m. on October 26 on a registered boat and was reportedly fishing approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Kodiakkarai when intercepted. The Sri Lankan Navy detained the fishermen, who were subsequently taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for investigation.

The names of the arrested fishermen were given as: M. Guna, 40, K. Senji Vel, 45, P. Venkatesan, 45, P. Alex, 28, S. Chinnappu, 25, K. Karthi, 22, C. Valarselvan, 25, V. Ravi, 50, and D. Meghnathan, 50, all from Akkaraipettai, as well as S. Raghu, 45, from Thideerkuppam, and K. Mahendran, 55, and M. Samuel, 20, from Pushpavanam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US