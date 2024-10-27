12 fishermen from Nagapattinam detained by Sri Lankan Navy

Twelve fishermen from Nagapattinam district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy late on Saturday night for allegedly trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

The group had departed from Akkaraipettai fishing harbour around 8 a.m. on October 26 on a registered boat and was reportedly fishing approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Kodiakkarai when intercepted. The Sri Lankan Navy detained the fishermen, who were subsequently taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for investigation.

The names of the arrested fishermen were given as: M. Guna, 40, K. Senji Vel, 45, P. Venkatesan, 45, P. Alex, 28, S. Chinnappu, 25, K. Karthi, 22, C. Valarselvan, 25, V. Ravi, 50, and D. Meghnathan, 50, all from Akkaraipettai, as well as S. Raghu, 45, from Thideerkuppam, and K. Mahendran, 55, and M. Samuel, 20, from Pushpavanam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.