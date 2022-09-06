12 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve fishermen who had set out on a trawler were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy off Alampil in Mullaitivu on Tuesday.

The apprehended fishermen and the seized trawler, registered in Karaikal, were taken to the naval dockyard in Trincomalee. According to official sources, they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Trincomalee for legal proceedings for having crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line.

According to the Sri Lankan Navy, the operation was carried out during regular patrols to prevent illegal fishing practices of foreign fishermen, with a view to curbing its impact on the local fishing community, and taking into account the consequences of such practices on the marine environment of Sri Lanka.