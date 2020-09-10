12 deaths, 700 new positive cases in central region

TIRUCHI

10 September 2020 23:33 IST

Nagapattinam records sharp increase in cases for the second day in a row with 130 infected patients

The central region on Thursday recorded 700 new cases of COVID-19, a slight drop over Wednesday’s count of 743. Also, 12 deaths have been recorded by the State Health Department.

Seven patients in Nagapattinam, two in Thanjavur and one each in Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur succumbed to the viral infection.

Advertising

Advertising

A 60-year-old man with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, men aged 61, 70, 50, all with co-morbid conditions including diabetes, a 74-year-old man suffering from Parkinson's disease and chronic kidney disease, and men aged 63 and 72 suffering from hypertension were among those who died in Nagapattinam.

In Thanjavur, men aged 66 and 70 with co-morbidities, including chronic kidney disease, died of COVID-19. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man of Ariyalur, who suffered from pulmonary edema, a 55-year-old woman of Pudukottai, who suffered from coronary artery disease, died and an 80-year-old man of Tiruvarur with medical history of left ventricular dysfunction, among other conditions, succumbed to COVID-19.

Nagapattinam recorded a sharp increase in cases for the second day in a row with 130 patients testing positive. Among them were local contacts, index cases with no history of travel, inter-district travellers and persons with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Tiruchi too recorded 130 new cases, many of whom were from containment zones. The patients were primary cases, local contacts and travellers, official sources said. The Siddha clinic situated within Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Hospital would remain closed on Friday and Saturday as three office staff tested positive. “We have informed the patients and those who require assistance will be given consultation on the phone for the two days,” District Siddha Medical Office S. Kamaraj said.

The clinic would be sanitised and disinfected during the two days and would reopen for patients, he added.

Tiruvarur recorded 127 cases for the infection. In Pudukottai, 99 patients tested positive on Thursday. A large number of them were local index cases with no history of travel or contacts, officials here said.

Thanjavur recorded 90 cases. Among them were a security guard at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and three office staff of a private hospital. Meanwhile, employees of private companies and primary contacts were also among those who tested positive.

Karur recorded 66 new cases and Ariyalur 33. Of the 33 patients in Ariyalur, five hailed from Ariyalur block, six from Thirumanur, four each from Sendurai and T. Palur, six from Andimadam and eight from Jayankondam districts. Meanwhile, 449 throat swabs were lifted from patients who suffered from symptoms of COVID-19, primary and secondary contacts.

In Perambalur, 29 patients tested positive. Eleven patients hailed from Perambalur block, eight from Veppanthattai, six from Veppur, and four from Alathur blocks.