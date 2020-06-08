12 arrested for poaching fox

08 June 2020 21:22 IST

TIRUCHI

The Forest Department officials on Monday arrested 12 persons on the charge of poaching a fox allegedly using a country bomb stuffed in a bait. The 12 persons were noticed near Perur a few kilometres away from Tiruchi by local police personnel on rounds and on suspicion they informed the police station.

The 12 persons were thereafter taken to the Jeeyapuram Police where they were inquired. Since they had a dead fox in their possession, they were handed over to the Forest Department to carry out further legal action.

Forest Department officials said the 12 persons hailed from Poolangudi village near Tiruchi and had resorted to poaching the fox near Mekkudi on Sunday. Thereafter, they left for Perur where they were noticed by police personnel on rounds. The dead fox in their possession was seized and an inquiry is being conducted with the arrested persons.