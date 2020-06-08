Tiruchirapalli

12 arrested for poaching fox

TIRUCHI

The Forest Department officials on Monday arrested 12 persons on the charge of poaching a fox allegedly using a country bomb stuffed in a bait. The 12 persons were noticed near Perur a few kilometres away from Tiruchi by local police personnel on rounds and on suspicion they informed the police station.

The 12 persons were thereafter taken to the Jeeyapuram Police where they were inquired. Since they had a dead fox in their possession, they were handed over to the Forest Department to carry out further legal action.

Forest Department officials said the 12 persons hailed from Poolangudi village near Tiruchi and had resorted to poaching the fox near Mekkudi on Sunday. Thereafter, they left for Perur where they were noticed by police personnel on rounds. The dead fox in their possession was seized and an inquiry is being conducted with the arrested persons.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 9:23:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/12-arrested-for-poaching-fox/article31781333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY