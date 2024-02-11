GIFT a SubscriptionGift
11th Thyagaraja Aradhanai Utsavam held at Srirangam

February 11, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Musicians and students rendering the pancharatna kritis at the 11th Thyagaraja Aradhana at the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Srirangam on Sunday.

Musicians and students rendering the pancharatna kritis at the 11th Thyagaraja Aradhana at the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Srirangam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 11th Thyagaraja Aradhana was conducted by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Tiruchi Chapter, supported by Infosys Foundation at Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Srirangam on Sunday.

Leading musicians of Tiruchi, students and upcoming artists rendered the pancharatna kritis and paid rich tributes to Saint Thyagaraja in the universal language of music. Devotees and rasikas enjoyed the concert.

The two-hour long event concluded with the Mangalarathi to the saint. The honorary secretary of the Bhavan, T.V. Murali, honoured the artists. J.T. Chari, Director - projects, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Tiruchi Kendra, welcomed the gathering, a press release said.

Tiruchi / Carnatic Classical / religion and belief

