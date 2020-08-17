1,196 mobile medical teams deployed

17 August 2020 20:04 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

As many as 1,196 mobile medical teams had been deployed to conduct fever detection camps across Tamil Nadu as to avoid delay in COVID-19 patients reporting to hospitals, Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the COVID Siddha Care Centre at the Government Women’s College campus here and the preparation of food to be supplied to COVID 19 patients, Dr. Vijayabaskar said the medical teams comprised doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

Results of samples lifted at the fever camps were being made available within 24 hours and those testing positive are immediately admitted to the hospitals.

Dr.Vijayabsakar also disclosed that steps were being taken to provide additional equipment such as CT scanners and mobile X-ray units wherever required. This has helped early detection and treatment of cases where the lungs of the patients have been affected.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari and other officials accompanied the Minister, who also inspected a few medical camps being held in the district.