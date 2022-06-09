1,180 peddlers held in central zone in the past one year

Cases registered against 755; bank accounts of 46 offenders frozen

The drive against drugs carried out across the central zone encompassing nine districts in the State has resulted in the arrest of 1,180 ganja peddlers, and registration of 755 cases in the last one year. The police had identified primary and secondary source suppliers as part of the drive and arrested 53 of them on charges of supplying ganja to the peddlers. The suppliers include offenders in other States as well.

Going a step further, the police have frozen bank accounts of 46 accused who had made money through sale of ganja. As a deterrent measure, the police have detained 53 accused involved in the sale of ganja under Goondas Act.

History sheets have been opened in the jurisdictional police station concerned against those involved in this illegal act, and their activities are being closely monitored by the law enforcers, a press release from the office of the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone here said.

Sustained action by the police had resulted in reduction of murder cases involving history-sheeters in the central zone consisting of Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. As a preventive measure to maintain law and order, 561 histrory-sheeters were arrested since June 2021 and sent for remand. As many as 184 had been detained under Goondas Act in these districts.

Amid increasing instances of cyber crimes, cyber clubs had been formed at several villages across the zone in the last one year involving locals to create awareness among people about cyber offences and the modus operandi adopted by the criminals. Cyber clubs had also been formed in 193 colleges and 623 schools in the zone to create awareness about cyber crimes to students.

The police were conducting periodic meetings with cyber club members, sensitising them to the type of cyber crimes, besides advising them to remain vigilant to thwart such offences. Awareness programmes were also being conducted by the police in association with volunteers to check crimes against women and children. History sheets had been opened against 160 persons against whom cases under POCSO Act had been booked.

In an effort to curb crimes, surveillance cameras had been installed in several villages in the Tiruchi range by enlisting the support of the village panchayats concerned.