118 new COVID-19 cases in central zone

July 30, 2022 20:32 IST

A total of 118 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 32 in Tiruchi, and 18 in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district. Pudukottai reported 14 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 12, while Karur recorded nine cases. Ariyalur had seven new cases, Nagapattinam six, and Perambalur district reported two fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 222 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. There were 191 active cases in Thanjavur, 151 in Tiruvaur and 114 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 107 active cases each, while Karur had 54, Ariyalur 49, Perambalur 46, and Nagapattinam recorded 43 active cases each.