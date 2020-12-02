118 fresh positive cases reported in central districts

TIRUCHI

02 December 2020 23:58 IST

No death reported in region for the fourth consecutve day

The central districts on Wednesday recorded a dip in COVID-19 cases with 118 patients testing positive. No death was reported in the region for the fourth consecutive day.

Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts reported less than 30 fresh cases each on Wednesday.

Thanjavur reported 27, while Tiruchi reported 26. Among them were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps. Four patients undergoing treatment at Tiruchi MGMGH were discharged after recovery from the viral infection.

In Nagapattinam, 16 patients tested positive, while in Tiruvarur 15 fresh cases were reported. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and local index cases with no history of travel or contacts. Patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses also tested positive.

In Karur district, a further dip in cases was recorded with 14 patients testing positive.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai reported a slight spike in cases on Wednesday with 14 reporting positive. The district had reported eight cases on Tuesday.

Ariyalur and Perambalur continued to report significant drop in total cases reported. Ariyalur recorded four fresh cases, while in Perambalur, two new cases were reported.