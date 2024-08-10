117 kg of ganja seized in Adhiramapattinam

The Adhiramapattinam police seized around 117 kg of ganja while checking vehicles on Thursday night.

According to the police, the team stopped a car at Vandipettai area and searched vehicle when the contraband was found. Subsequently, two persons travelling by the car — Sankar Rajapandian, 33, and Thavamani, 26, of Pudukottai — were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Pattukottai Division Forest Department officials have seized 112 sea cucumbers from Panneerselvam, 50, of Mandiripattinam near Pattukottai and remanded him in judicial custody, the sources added.

