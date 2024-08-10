ADVERTISEMENT

117 kg of ganja seized in Adhiramapattinam

Published - August 10, 2024 05:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Adhiramapattinam police seized around 117 kg of ganja while checking vehicles on Thursday night.

According to the police, the team stopped a car at Vandipettai area and searched vehicle when the contraband was found. Subsequently, two persons travelling by the car — Sankar Rajapandian, 33, and Thavamani, 26, of Pudukottai — were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Pattukottai Division Forest Department officials have seized 112 sea cucumbers from Panneerselvam, 50, of Mandiripattinam near Pattukottai and remanded him in judicial custody, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US