GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

117 kg of ganja seized in Adhiramapattinam

Published - August 10, 2024 05:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Adhiramapattinam police seized around 117 kg of ganja while checking vehicles on Thursday night.

According to the police, the team stopped a car at Vandipettai area and searched vehicle when the contraband was found. Subsequently, two persons travelling by the car — Sankar Rajapandian, 33, and Thavamani, 26, of Pudukottai — were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Pattukottai Division Forest Department officials have seized 112 sea cucumbers from Panneerselvam, 50, of Mandiripattinam near Pattukottai and remanded him in judicial custody, the sources added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.