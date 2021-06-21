1,169 fresh cases of COVID-19 in central districts

21 June 2021 20:15 IST

The central districts on Monday reported 1,169 fresh cases of COVID-19. Thirty-seven more patients succumbed to the viral infection in the region.

Twelve patients succumbed to the viral infection in Tiruchi district. Thanjavur recorded eight deaths, while Pudukottai reported six. Nagapattinam reported four deaths, while Ariyalur reported three. Two patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Tiruvarur, whole one person each died in Karur and Perambalur.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 388 patients reporting positive. However, the district has continued to report a marked dip in the number of fresh cases over the last couple of weeks.

In Tiruchi district, 251 patients tested positive, while Nagapattinam reported a marked dip with 120 fresh cases. Tiruvarur reported 103 fresh cases, while Karur 101. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 16 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had increased its ICU- bed vacancy to 87. Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 229 and 156 ICU beds vacant, respectively.

Pudukottai reported 86 fresh cases, while Ariyalur recorded 83. Meanwhile, Perambalur district reported 37 fresh cases, a sharp dip over the last few days. Pudukottai had only seven vacant ICU beds, while Perambalur had 35. Ariyalur district had 15 vacant beds.