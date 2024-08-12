ADVERTISEMENT

1,145 kg of ganja destroyed in central zone

Published - August 12, 2024 06:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Ganja weighing 1,145 kg that was seized in various districts in the Central Zone was destroyed at Ayodhipatti village in Thanjavur district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the ganja was seized during raids conducted by the Tamil Nadu police in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Pudukottai districts during the last year.

The contraband was destroyed on Monday at a private bio-medical waste disposal unit at Ayodhipatti near Sengipatti, in Thanjavur district in the presence of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, Ziaul Haque. Senior officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory and the respective police districts were present when the seized contraband was destroyed in an incinerator.

The DIG told presspersons that 2,899 cases were booked and 2,625 kg of ganja was seized last year. Of the seized quantity, 1,145 kg was destroyed on August 12 after getting the necessary directions from the courts, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US