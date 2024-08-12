GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,145 kg of ganja destroyed in central zone

Published - August 12, 2024 06:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Ganja weighing 1,145 kg that was seized in various districts in the Central Zone was destroyed at Ayodhipatti village in Thanjavur district on Monday.

According to the police, the ganja was seized during raids conducted by the Tamil Nadu police in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Pudukottai districts during the last year.

The contraband was destroyed on Monday at a private bio-medical waste disposal unit at Ayodhipatti near Sengipatti, in Thanjavur district in the presence of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, Ziaul Haque. Senior officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory and the respective police districts were present when the seized contraband was destroyed in an incinerator.

The DIG told presspersons that 2,899 cases were booked and 2,625 kg of ganja was seized last year. Of the seized quantity, 1,145 kg was destroyed on August 12 after getting the necessary directions from the courts, he added.

