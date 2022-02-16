114 fresh cases in central districts

Fresh cases of COVID-19 continued to fall in the central districts on Wednesday, with 114 new infections reported by the State Health Department. No fatalities were recorded in the nine districts.

Tiruchi district had the highest number of new cases, with 30, followed by Thanjavur district with 24. The districts of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur both reported 13 fresh infections each. Similarly, 11 persons tested positive each in Karur and Pudukottai districts.

In the single digit tallies, Ariyalur had seven new infections, followed by Mayiladuthurai with three fresh cases. Perambalur had the lowest number, with two new cases.