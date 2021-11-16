114 fresh cases, four more deaths reported in central region

The central region reported 114 fresh cases on Tuesday.

Four more deaths, two each in Tiruchi and Tiruvarur, owing to complications arising out of the infection were recorded in the region.

Tiruchi topped among the nine districts in the region in terms of fresh and active cases following a drop in cases in Thanjavur district.

On Tuesday, Tiruchi district accounted for 36 fresh cases and Thanjavur 26. Tiruvarur reported 16 fresh cases and Karur 14. Eight persons tested positive in Pudukottai district, seven in Nagapattinam, five in Mayiladuthurai and two in Ariyalur. Perambalur had no fresh case.

In Tiruchi district 378 patients were under treatment including those under home treatment. Thanjavur had 338 active cases, Karur 189, Tiruvarur 181, Nagapattinam 89, Pudukottai 70, Ariyalur 34, Mayiladuthurai 32 and Perambalur 17.