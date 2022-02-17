112 new cases in central districts

The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 dipped slightly in the central districts on Thursday with 112 new infections reported by the State Health Department. No fatalities were recorded in the nine districts.

Tiruchi had the highest number of new cases with 34 infections, two more than the previous day. Thanjavur reported 19 new cases, while Tiruvarur had 16. Thirteen persons tested positive in Karur district. In Nagapattinam, 11 fresh cases were reported.

In the single digit tally, Ariyalur had six new infections, while Pudukottai reported nine new cases. The districts of Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur both had the lowest number in the tally, with two fresh cases each.