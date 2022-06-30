112 fresh COVID-19 cases in central region

Tiruchi saw a spike in the number fresh COVID-19 cases, with the district accounting for 62 out of the 112 cases reported in the central region on Thursday.

Thanjavur reported a dozen fresh cases and Perambalur 10. All the other districts reported less than 10 cases. Nine persons tested positive in Ariyalur district, six each in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, three in Pudukottai and two each in Karur and Tiruvarur, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

With Thursday’s tally, the number of patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, went up to 242 in Tiruchi district. Thanjavur had 56 active cases, Perambalur 49, Tiruvarur 30, Nagapattinam 23, Pudukottai 20 and Mayiladuthurai 20 each, Ariyalur 18 and Karur 16.