111 T.N. farmers to contest against PM in Varanasi

TIRUCHI

The Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam (National South Indian Rivers Interlinking Farmers”Association) on Saturday announced that it would go ahead with its plan to field 111 farmers as Independent candidates against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency unless the BJP and the Congress assured that they would, if voted to power, implement their demands.

The association has been demanding, among other things, remunerative prices for all agriculture produce, waiver of all crop loans, including those sanctioned by nationalised banks, inter-linking of rivers, sanction of pension for all farmers above the age 60 and ban on import of genetically modified seeds.

“Our demands can be fulfilled only by national parties and hence we want both the BJP and Congress to give us assurances, before April 6, that they will concede our demands, if and when they came to power. We are not against any political party, but only want to draw attention to the plight of farmers,” P. Ayyakannu, president of the association, told The Hindu after chairing a meeting of the state office bearers of his association here.

When asked why the association has decided to contest only against the Prime Minister, Mr.Ayyakannu pointed out that speculations were now rife that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may contest from Varanasi.

Mr.Ayyakannu, who led a prolonged farmers protest in New Delhi in support of the demands in 2017, said he would be one among the farmers to file nominations. “We are leaving Tiruchi on April 22 and will file the nominations on April 24. We also plan to seek alms from the people there to pay the deposit that candidates are required to make,” he said.

The candidates would smear their bodies only with ash like the Aghoris and go naked on a procession to file the nominations, he added.