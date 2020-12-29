111 fresh positive cases, three deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

29 December 2020 20:33 IST

All fatalities recorded in Tiruchi

The central districts reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department, the maximum number of fresh cases was reported in Thanjavur district with 32 patients testing positive for the virus. It was followed by Tiruchi and Nagapattinam districts with 22 fresh cases each.

Tiruvarur and Karur districts registered 12 cases each. Perambalur and Ariyalur had no fresh cases. The day’s count in Pudukottai was 11.

A total of 96 patients were discharged from various hospitals in central districts. Tiruchi district topped the list with 21 discharges followed by 19 in Tiruvarur, 17 in Karur and 16 in Thanjavur.

The medical bulletin recorded the death of three persons to the COVID-19 virus infection in the central districts on Tuesday. All of them were from Tiruchi district.

A 74-year-old patient, who had been under treatment for diabetics and hypertension for a few years, died due to the COVID-19 complications on December 25. He was admitted to a private hospital on December 22 with the complaints of fever, cold and difficulty in breathing.

The second patient, who died of COVID-19 pneumonia in Tiruchi, was 70-year-old. He too had complications of diabetic mellitus and hypertension. He was admitted to a private hospital on December 4 and died on December 20.

A 79-year-old woman, who was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi on November 21 with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing, died on December 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. She was under treatment for hypertension for a few years.