111 fresh cases, two deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

14 November 2021 21:38 IST

The central region reported 111 fresh cases and two deaths on Sunday.

However, the total number of patients reporting COVID-19 positive continued to be high in Tiruchi district, with a total of 38 fresh infections on Sunday.

Two patients succumbed to the viral infection in the district.

Meanwhile, the other eight districts in the central region reported less than 25 cases. In Thanjavur, 28 patients tested positive. Karur reported 14 fresh cases, and Tiruvarur 13.

Pudukottai registered seven fresh COVID-19 cases and Nagapattinam district six.

Meanwhile, Ariyalur district reported three COVID-19 cases, Mayiladuthurai two.

Perambalur district reported no fresh COVID-19 case.