111 farmers will contest against PM in Varanasi, says association

April 30, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A farmers association from Tamil Nadu, the Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam (Farmers Association for Interlinking of National and South Indian Rivers) has claimed it would field 111 farmers as Independents against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in protest against his “failure” to fulfil his election promises.

The association has been demanding, among other things, inter-linking of the Godavari and Cauvery rivers, remunerative prices for all agricultural produce, waiver of all crop loans, including those sanctioned by nationalised banks, and a monthly pension of Rs.5000 to all farmers above the age 60.

“The Prime Minister has failed to fulfil his promises, especially on inter-linking of rivers and doubling farmers income. While corporate loans were being written off, the Centre was refusing to waive crop loans,” P. Ayyakannu, president of the association, told The Hindu, here on Tuesday.

Mr.Ayyakannu, who led a protracted farmers protest in New Delhi in support of the demands in 2017, would be among the farmers to file nominations. “We are leaving Tiruchi on May 10 and we will march naked to the office of the Returning Officer in Varanasi to file the nominations,” he said.

The 79-year-old farmers’ leader hailing from Musiri in Tiruchi district had announced a similar plan in 2019 but dropped it after meeting the then BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi. “We shelved our plan then based on the assurances of Mr.Shah. But our demands still remain unfulfilled. We are firm this time. Our only apprehension is that we should not be prevented from taking up the journey,” he said.

