11,000 duplicate and double-entry ID cards detected in Tiruchi district

April 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The District Differently Abled Welfare Office has detected more than 11,000 duplicate and double-entry identity cards of physically challenged persons in Tiruchi district.

Before the distribution of Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID), more than 60,000 physically challenged persons were distributed identity cards in the district. By showing their identity cards, they received various welfare benefits right from monthly pension to disabled friendly motor bikes.

When the officials began distributing UDID cards under the initiative of the Department of Persons with Disabilities a few years ago, they came across several duplicate identity cards. They subsequently launched a special drive in the district to detect duplicate identity cards. They utilised the opportunity to filter duplicate cards while reviewing the applications of physically challenged persons to distribute UDID cards. It is said that more than 11,000 duplicate cards were detected.

S. Chandramohan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, told The Hindu that all duplicate and double entry cards were deleted from the list of persons with various disabilities. Many of them were found to have received identity cards from more than two to three districts, wherever they had stayed for a brief period. It had helped them to get welfare assistances of the Government at multiple locations. ‘We have almost eradicated duplicate and double entry identity cards in the district. It will enable the officials to take quick decisions on petitions, seeking welfare assistances by the disabled beneficiaries.”

He said that 47,215 physically disabled persons had so far been given UDID cards in the district. About 93 % of them had been given UDID cards. The district stood first in the State in the distribution of UDID cards to the beneficiaries. The cardholders would not need to produce multiple copies of documents while seeking welfare assistance. The officials could decode the documents of the concerned beneficiaries with the help of a reader. The UDID card had become a single document of identification and verification of the disabled for availing various benefits. The cards would also help in streamlining the tracking of the physical and financial progress of beneficiaries at all levels of the hierarchy of implementation from the village, block, district and State level to national level.