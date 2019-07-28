110-year-old museum lies neglected without requisite manpower

For over five years, the posts of curator, assistant curator and three others are lying vacant at the 110-year-old Government Museum at Pudukkottai, the second-largest in State next only to the Chennai Egmore museum.

“After the previous curator retired five years ago, the museum is left with only five permanent office staff. There are four ex-army men who extend help, but without a curator, a lot of work is left undone,” rues an office assistant.

T. Pakkirisamy, the curator at the Government Museum, Sivaganga, has been the curator in-charge for the Government Museum, Pudukkottai, since 2014. He shuttles between Sivaganga and Pudukkottai and usually spends a day in a week at the museum here.

The museum received a facelift in 2013, under the previous curator and a granite idol of Goddess Durga was the last addition. Since then, nothing has changed, lament visitors. “There are around 20 idols which were recently unearthed and also a 72 feet long and 20 feet wide whale skeleton which is not available anywhere else in Tamil Nadu. The skeleton is gathering dust in a godown as a bigger space is required to showcase it”, the staff said. Assuring that the posts will be filled soon, T. Pakkirisamy said that his job was to ensure the smooth functioning of the museum. “Since the appointment is through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examinations, it is taking time. But I have been assured that someone will be sent soon," he said.