110 more test positive for COVID-19 in central region

TIRUCHI

The Central districts recorded a marginal increase in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 110 persons testing positive for the virus on Friday, 10 more than Thursday.

Two COVID-related deaths, one each in Pudukottai and Thanjavur, were recorded in the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts reported an increase over Thursday’s numbers. Tiruchi recorded 33 fresh cases and Thanjavur 32. Both the districts had reported less than 30 cases each on Thursday. The two other core delta districts of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur reported 18 and 13 cases, respectively, on Friday.

While Karur had 10 positive cases, Pudukottai continued to show an appreciable drop in numbers with only three persons testing positive on Friday. Ariyalur reported just a single case and Perambalur brought good tidings with no fresh case being reported in the district for the third consecutive day on Friday.

A 64-year-old man with chronic kidney disease died of cardiogenic shock,metabolic acidosis and COVID pneumonia on Wednesday at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. At the Pudukottai Government Medical College, a 79-year-old woman with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and systemic hypertension, died of acute respiratory failure, diabetic ketoacidosis, urosepsis and COVID pneumonia on Thursday.

As on Friday, 214 COVID 19 positive persons were under were under treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district, 188 in Thanjavur district, 118 in Tiruvarur, 108 in Nagapattinam, 87 in Karur, 58 in Pudukottai,nine in Ariyalur and two in Perambalur, according to the bulletin.