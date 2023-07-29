1.10 lakh farmers visit three-day agri exhibition in Tiruchi

July 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

More than 30,000 farmers visited the State-level agriculture exhibition, Velaan Sangamam, at Care College of Engineering on the outskirts of Tiruchi on the last day on Saturday.

A total of 290 stalls were installed at the three-day exhibition, inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday. Of them, 230 were indoor stalls. Most of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes in the State, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and Agricultural Engineering State opened stalls to disseminate information on research studies and findings, new crops, latest technologies and advancement in agricultural machinery.

There were stalls from government-owned research units in Kerala. Also, several private companies from Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka exhibited their products and machinery.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, the exhibition attracted more than 1.10 lakh farmers during the last three days. Of them, about 45,000 farmers were brought in vans and charted buses under the guidance of agricultural officers from various districts of the State. The remaining farmers visited the exhibition on their own.

Students from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and agricultural colleges and institutes were also brought to the exhibition. “The response was so good. It exceeded our expectation on all three days,” said Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

Following the reports of a stampede-like situation at the food enclosure on Friday due to poor crowd management, the organisers made elaborate arrangements to regulate the crowd on Saturday. The number of food counters was increased to 20 from 10. Besides supervising the arrangements made at the food counters, the Collector also had lunch with the farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.