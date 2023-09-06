ADVERTISEMENT

110 kg of sea leech seized near Peravurani

September 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department personnel have arrested a person and seized 110 kg of sea leech at Senthalaipattinam near Peravurani.

According to official sources, the officials received information that sea leech was hoarded at Senthalaipattinam and a special team was formed to trace the illegal consignment as the sea leech has been declared as a protected species.

Subsequently, the team traced around 110 kg of the protected species from a hideout at Senthalaipattinam on September 5 and arrested Baskar of Aladikadu village for hoarding them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US