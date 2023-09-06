HamberMenu
110 kg of sea leech seized near Peravurani

September 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department personnel have arrested a person and seized 110 kg of sea leech at Senthalaipattinam near Peravurani.

According to official sources, the officials received information that sea leech was hoarded at Senthalaipattinam and a special team was formed to trace the illegal consignment as the sea leech has been declared as a protected species.

Subsequently, the team traced around 110 kg of the protected species from a hideout at Senthalaipattinam on September 5 and arrested Baskar of Aladikadu village for hoarding them.

