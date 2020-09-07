11-year-old boy killed by mother

Pudukottai

07 September 2020 17:03 IST

A 38-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 11-year-old son by administering him poisonous substance on Sunday and consumed the same following a domestic quarrel with her husband. The incident occurred at Kaladipatti village in Annavasal police station limits in the district.

While the boy died, his mother was undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. Police sources said the woman’s husband was a drunkard leading to frequent quarrels between the couple.

Advertising

Advertising

The Annavasal police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.