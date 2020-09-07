Tiruchirapalli

11-year-old boy killed by mother

A 38-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 11-year-old son by administering him poisonous substance on Sunday and consumed the same following a domestic quarrel with her husband. The incident occurred at Kaladipatti village in Annavasal police station limits in the district.

While the boy died, his mother was undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. Police sources said the woman’s husband was a drunkard leading to frequent quarrels between the couple.

The Annavasal police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2020 5:04:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/11-year-old-boy-killed-by-mother/article32543462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story