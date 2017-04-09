Tiruchirapalli

11-year-old boy dies of ‘mysterious’ fever

Japanese Encephalitis suspected

An 11-year-old boy of Puthanatham died of ‘mysterious’ fever on Saturday.

According to sources, the deceased Mohammed Min Shajudeen, studying in Class-VII in a private school, was down with severe fever for two days and was being treated at the Primary Health Centre in Puthanatham. His parents then took him to a private doctor. Seeing his deteriorating condition, the doctor referred him to a private hospital in Tiruchi, where he died within a few hours of admission.

On information that several patients were affected with fever in Puthanatham, Deputy Director of Health, I. Ravindran, rushed to the PHC at Puthanatham on Sunday and held discussion with the doctors and paramedical staff members.

He said that the serum of Shajudeen has been sent for examination to figure out the reasons for the death. As per the preliminary reports, he might have died of Japanese Encephalitis (brain fever).

