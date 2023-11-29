ADVERTISEMENT

 11 wandering mentally ill persons rescued in Tiruchi

November 29, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven wandering mentally ill persons were rescued from the streets during a special drive carried out by district authorities in association with Shri Psychiatry Care Centre, a non-governmental organisation, here on Wednesday.

A vehicle traversed through the streets of Tiruchi with a team of 14 social workers and doctors to rescue the wandering people in the city. They rescued eight men and three women in and around Railway Junction and were accommodated at the psychiatry centre at Keezha Vayalur.

All of them would be admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Memorial Hospital for medical screening, after which they will be accommodated at the centre. They will be provided follow-up treatment and care.

“The drive will be conducted periodically in different parts of the district to rescue and rehabilitate mentally ill persons,” said S. Krishnaiyyer, Chairman of the NGO.

Members of the public, who come across them in public places, can inform the NGO by dialling 9944006688.

