11 students and 10 teachers of Thanjavur school test positive

19 March 2021 21:15 IST

As many as 11 students and 10 teachers of a private school in Thanjavur have tested positive for COVID 19 on Thursday.

According to Collector M.Govinda Rao, one of the teachers resides in Tiruchi and her husband had tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Subsequently, she had also tested positive and hence all the 1,123 students, teachers and non-teaching staff were subjected to the test. As on Friday, 11 students and 10 teachers tested positive and hence the school was ordered to remain shut for the next 14 days, he added.

Earlier, 55 students of an aided government school at Ammapettai tested positive last week, and six students of an aided school at Kumbakonam tested positive on Wednesday.

The Health Department has urged students and parents to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure.

According to official sources, many teenagers were being infected by the novel coronavirus now.

In order to ascertain whether the teenage group had become susceptible to the mutated virus or not, the samples collected from this group were being forwarded to the virology institute in Pune, the sources said.