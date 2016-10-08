11 railway employees placed under suspension

In a tough action by the Southern Railway railway administration, 11employees of Tiruchi Division who allegedly created a ruckus along with few others in the chamber of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager here a couple of days ago were placed under suspension.

While four of them were placed under suspension by the Chief Commercial Manager, Southern Railway, Chennai, orders placing the remaining seven of them under suspension were issued by the senior officers of the branch concerned of Tiruchi Division.

The suspended employees were F.X. Issac Johnson, Chief Parcel Clerk and assistant divisional secretary of the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union, Tiruchi; V. Thamaraiselvan, Chief Ticket Inspector, Tiruchi; B. Jayachandran, Chief Ticket Inspector, Mayiladuthurai; Syed Thajuddin Aslam, Enquiry-Cum-Reservation Clerk, Tiruchi; Raja, a Train Clerk at Tiruchi Goods Yard; Ravanadass, Section Engineer, Permanent Way, Tiruchi; G. Nagarajan, Technician, Electrical Department; Shanthi Thangam, Matron, Railway Hospital, Ponmalai; M.A. Martin, Fitter; Mohamed Shafi; and P.N. Gowshigan, both Senior Ticket Examiners, Tiruchi.

Railway sources said the 11 were placed under suspension for obstructing the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager from discharging his duty a couple of days ago and for their alleged unruly behaviour.

A group of around 30 to 35 railway employees affiliated to the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) reportedly barged into the chamber of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Arun Thomas here on Wednesday afternoon and allegedly gheraoed and threatened him for not consulting the union in the preparation of the new link roster for the Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs).

The new link roster was prepared by the Southern Railway headquarters. The incident caused a sensation in the office of the Divisional Railway Manager where the chamber of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager is situated.

Mr. Arun Thomas later preferred a complaint to the Cantonment Police station stating that he was threatened by the employees. A separate complaint was preferred from the employees’ side as well.

The tough action against the employees was taken after the matter was brought to the notice of the Southern Railway headquarters. The matter has also been brought to the knowledge of the Railway Board, said the sources.

Meanwhile, a group of SRMU members staged a demonstration at the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Friday condemning the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager for his “anti-employee” attitude.

The demonstration attended by around 40 union members was held on platform 1 where Government Railway Police personnel and those from the Railway Protection Force were deployed as a precautionary measure.

The protesters further alleged that the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager was trying to “wreak vengeance” on the TTEs of Tiruchi Division.

The Southern Railway Officers’ Association and the Southern Railway Promotee Officers’ Association of Tiruchi Division organised a meeting here on Friday and passed a resolution condemning the unruly behaviour of the SRMU members.