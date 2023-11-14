11 persons arrested for performing bike stunts in Tiruchi district

November 14, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Special teams of Tiruchi Rural police have arrested 11 persons on the charge of performing two-wheeler stunts, endangering the lives of members of the public, at various places in the district.

Among the arrested was P. Manikandan of Srinivasapuram in Thanjavur district, who tied firecrackers in front of his two-wheeler and lit them while carrying out the stunt on Tiruchi - Ariyalur bypass road recently.

Separate cases have been registered against them at four police stations in the district with the police seizing seven two-wheelers used in the stunts. The cases were booked in Jeeyapuram, Kanakiliyanallur, Samayapuram and Lalgudi police stations.

The bike stunts were carried out near Mukkombu, a popular picnic spot, Thachankurichi village and Sirumarudhur, among other places. The action was taken based on information received by the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, that some youths were indulging in bike stunts on bypass roads in the district and endangering the lives of the people. Based on the information, special teams were constituted to apprehend the bike riders.

A social media team of Tiruchi Rural police monitored the bike riders, who posted video clips of their stunts on social media platform, and initiated action. Tiruchi Rural Cyber Crime police personnel were also keeping an eye on those sharing such video clips on the social media platform.

A press release from Tiruchi Rural police on Tuesday said recommendations had been sent to Regional Transport Officers to cancel the licence of the arrested bike riders. Public could convey information about those indulging in such dangerous bike stunts to the SP’s assistance number 9487464651.

Meanwhile, three persons enacting motorcycle wheeling stunts in Tiruchi city were arrested on Monday. A press release issued by Tiruchi City Police on Monday said separate cases were registered against them for riding dangerously and indulging in wheeling stunts, thereby endangering the lives of people.

