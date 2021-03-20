11 nominations accepted for Thiruthuraipoondi Reserved Constituency

Tiruchi

20 March 2021 23:28 IST

Out of the 22 nominations filed at Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserve) Constituency, 11 were accepted as valid nominations, while at Mannargudi 11 out of 25 nominations qualified in Tiruvarur district.

At Tiruvarur, 13 out of 23 papers were found eligible and at Nannilam 30 out of 33 papers were accepted.

Pudukottai

Fourteen nominations were accepted in Gandharvakottai constituency and four were rejected in Pudukottai district.

In Viralimalai, 25 nominations were accepted and nine rejected. In Pudukottai, 21 nominations were accepted and five were rejected. Six nominations were rejected by authorities in Thirumayam and 23 were accepted. There were four rejections in Alangudi and two in Aranthangi, official said.

Ariyalur

Out of 19 nominations, six were rejected in Jayamkondam constituency in Ariyalur district. Ka.So.Ga Kannan (DMK), K. Balu (PMK) and G. Sornalatha alias Latha (Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi) were among those accepted.

In Ariyalur constituency, the candidatures of Thamarai S. Rajendran (AIADMK) and K. Chinnappa (DMK) were among 13 nominations accepted by the Returning Officer.

Perambalur

In Perambalur, eight of the 17 nominations were rejected after scrutiny and in Kunnam constituency 23 out of the 32 nominations have been accepted. The nominations of the respective AIADMK candidates (R.Tamilselvan and R.T.Ramachandran) and DMK candidates (M.Prabharan and S.S.Sivasankar) were accepted in the two constituencies.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, 35 of the 123 nominations received for the six Assembly constituencies were rejected upon scrutiny.