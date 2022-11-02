11 new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at four in Nagapattinam and three in Tiruchi. Thanjavur had two new cases while Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai districts accounted for one fresh case each. There were no new cases in Ariyalur, Karur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 50 patients being under treatment, including home treatment as on Wednesday. Thanjavur had 31 cases, Mayiladuthurai 27, Perambalur 22, Tiruvarur 18, Pudukottai 16, Ariyalur 13, Karur 11 and Nagapattinam 10.