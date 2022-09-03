11 kg of smuggled gold seized at Tiruchi airport

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI:
September 03, 2022 18:04 IST

Officials of Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 11 kg of smuggled gold from passengers at the International Airport here on Friday.

Acting on inputs, the officials checked the belongings of 57 passengers, who landed at the airport from Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia. It was detected that the passengers had in their possession gold ranging from 200 to 500 grams.

The AIU officials seized the gold since it was suspected that the gold were smuggled from various sources to India. It was estimated that the worth of smuggled gold would be about ₹5 crore in the market. Further inquiry was on.

